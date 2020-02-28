Reazaul submits his nomination papers in Ctg

Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Reazaul Karim Chowdhury submitted his nomination paper at the regional Election Office in Chattogram on Thursday. -Collected





Awami League (AL) backed Mayor candidate Reazaul Karim Chowdhury submitted his nomination paper on Thursday to contest the forthcoming Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls slated for March 29.





Acting city AL president Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, its general secretary and city mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, city AL vice Presidents Khorshed Alam Sujan, Ibrahim Hossain Chowdhury Babul, treasurer Abdus Salam, President of Chattogram North district unit AL MA Salam, General Secretary of South district AL Mofizur Rahman and senior party leaders and activists accompanied Reazaul while submitting the nomination paper to returning officer Mohammad Hasanurzaman at the regional Election Office around 11.45 am, reports BSS.





Meanwhile, BNP Backed Mayor candidate Dr Shahdat Hossain along with senior BNP leaders submitted the nomination paper to returning officer Hasanurzaman at the regional Election Office around 2 pm. A total of five mayoral hopefuls' candidates out of 11 submitted nomination papers to returning officer at 3 pm on Thursday.



Leave Your Comments