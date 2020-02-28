4th National Youth Confce starts in Cox's Bazar





The Fourth National Youth Conference - 2020 organized by Jaago Foundation began on Wednesday at Long Beach Hotel in the district.





"Emphasis should be given to the development of young people as they constitute about one-third of Bangladesh's population," said State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP as the chief guest of the four-day conference, reports UNB.







"We are continuing our efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By empowering the young people, the national youth conference is a powerful platform to achieve the SDGs in Bangladesh," he added.





Speaking at the occasion, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu said that issues like poverty, violence and lawlessness in the society can be easily identified if the youth are empowered by enhancing their skills. "There can be nothing better than helping young people develop their abilities. The workshops at the conference will create opportunities of job and experience for the young people," he added.





"Young people are the backbone of the society. It is our responsibility to empower them and to involve them in various matters. They can play a powerful role in changing their own community as well as in achieving the SDGs of Bangladesh," explained Korvi Rakshand, chairman of Jaago Foundation.





The National Youth Conference is a platform for empowering young people by giving them expertise in various fields, developing them in the long-term and to play a role in achieving the SDGs of Bangladesh.Over 600 young people are participating in this year's conference where more than 30 workshops will be arranged.







