Johor's PH state govt falls, new coalition to take over

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Johor state government will be replaced by a new coalition, the Johor Palace announced on Thursday. In a statement released to the press, Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar's private secretary Jabah Mohd Noah confirmed that the new coalition, which includes lawmakers from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Barisan Nasional, has the majority to form a new state government.





Following Bersatu's decision to leave Pakatan Harapan on Monday, Johor Chief Minister Sahruddin Jamal and BN Johor chief Hasni Mohammad met with Sultan Ibrahim on Wednesday and informed him that a new coalition had a simple majority to take over the PH state government, reports CNA.





Dr Sahruddin is a Bersatu politician. Sultan Ibrahim then invited all 56 state seat members for a meeting and asked them individually if they would support a PH state government or the new coalition.





The meeting was held at the Sultan Ibrahim building in Johor Bahru on Wednesday from 3pm to 5pm. According to the statement, 28 members chose the new coalition while 26 members chose PH to remain as the state government.

Two members did not attend the meeting. They were Parti Amanah Negara's Simpang Jeram assemblyman Salahuddin Ayub and Bersatu's Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang.





"As such, the new coalition has the right to nominate a chief minister, and a new state executive council," the statement said.



Earlier on Tuesday, BN's Mr Hasni said that the new alliance was preparing a statutory declaration with the state assemblymen to take over the Johor state government.





He claimed that BN had enough numbers, as the new government would include defectors from Bersatu as well as five members from Amanah and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).In the 56-member Johor state government, BN holds 16 state seats and PAS one seat.The Democratic Action Party has 14 seats, Amanah nine and PKR five. Bersatu, meanwhile, has 11 seats.

