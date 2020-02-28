M.A. Bari School share spoils with Police Lines





M.A. Bari Secondary School, Chuadanga drew with Police Lines High School, Faridpur by 3-3 goals in the final phase match of the Bangabandhu First Security Islami Bank National School Hockey at Maulana Bhashani National Stadium here on Thursday.





Rafez Hosen struck twice with field goal in the 6th and 52th minute while Ariful Hosen netted another for MA Bari in the second minute. Mostasirul, Rohan and Zabid netted one each with field goal for Police Lines High School.In the day's second match, Shishu Niketan High School Rangpur edged past Baitush Sharaf Jabbaria Academy, Cox's Bazar by 1-0 goal. Al Shari Haque scored the only goal of the match with field goal.







Earlier, Managing Director of the meet's sponsor First Security Islami Bank Syed Mohammad Wasek Ali and Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bangabandhu Air Vice-Marshall Mohammad Sayed Hossain inaugurated the final round of the meet. Eighteen school teams from nine zonal venues have been qualified for the final round. A total of 80 school teams, split into nine zones -- Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Faridpur, Gopalganj and Khulna took part in the first phase of the competition.







All the teams will get participation money of Tk 10,000 each from the meet's sponsor First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL) while the federation will provide hockey kits and jerseys to the players. The champions will get prize money of Tk 1 (one) lakh, the runners-up team Tk 50,000, the third-placed team Tk 25,000 while the most disciplined team will get Tk 10,000 addition to fair play trophy team.



Besides, fifteen talented hockey players from each zone will undergo a long-term training session under the supervision of BHF.





The BHF will have a busy calendar at home this year as they are going to host several competitions including two international tournaments -- Bangabandhu Junior Under-21 Asia Cup Hockey'2020 in June and Asian Hockey Champions Trophy'2020 in November-- to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Leave Your Comments