BUP celebrates faculty day

The 3rd Faculty Day of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held on Thursday at BRAC CDM, Savar with the motto "Communication and Collaboration Foundation of Innovation". This day was organized by the Office of the Evaluation, Faculty and Curriculum Development (OEFCD).







The purpose of the faculty day is to enhance interaction among faculty members, to share best practices and ideas in improving the Teaching-Learning environment and to increase efficiency of the support system. In the day, Professor Ainun Nishat, PhD, Former Vice Chancellor, BRAC University was present as the chief guest and keynote speaker and BUP VC Major General Md Emdad-Ul-Bari, ndc, psc, te was present as the special guest. The programme was moderated by Lt Col Retd Khondoker Zahirul Alam, psc, G, Director, OEFCD.



The day-long session includes Academic Counseling and Placement, Interactive Session, Cultural Program and different type of games and sports etc. Among others, BUP Pro-VC Professor M Abul Kashem Mozumder, PhD, faculty members and high officials were also present in the program.





