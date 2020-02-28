'Country advancing with remittances sent by expats'

Brahmanbaria Samity, Malaysia accorded a reception to Principal Shahjahan Alam Shaju at a hotel in Kuala Lampur of Malaysia on Wednesday. -AA





The country is advancing with the hard-earned remittances sent by the expatriate Bangladeshis across the world, said Education Ministry's Non-Government Teachers-Employees Welfare Trust Secretary Principal Shahjahan Alam Shaju. He said this at reception ceremony accorded to him at a hotel in Kuala Lampur of Malaysia on Wednesday.





Brahmanbaria Samity, Malaysia organized the reception. Chaired by Brahmanbaria Samity President Nazmul Hossain Babul, the program was addressed by Samity General Secretary Eng Rahat Hossain, Poet Alamgir, Principal AKM Moksed, Princiapl Solimullah Selim, Eng Bahduzzaman, Sayeed Sarker, Ripon Mahmud, Siam Hossain, Emdadul Haque Tayeb, Sajal Islam and others.

