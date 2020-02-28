UAE, Philippines keen to invest in iconic CBD project

Sikder Group MD Ron Haque Sikder with businessmen in the UAE. -SG





Leading investors of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Philippines have expressed their keenness to invest in the iconic tower project named Central Business District (CBD) which is going to be built at Purbachal in Dhaka.Sikder Group and Kajima Corporation of Japan have jointly selected to implement the project through tender.





The iconic tower to be constructed under the CBD project, includes a 52-stroryed builing in memory of the Language Movement, a 71-storyed building eternalizing memories of the Liberation War, a 111-storyed building including a museum on the 96th floor marking the legacy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







Besides, some 41 buildings will also be constructed under the project. The costs of the project have been estimated Tk 96 thousand crores. Foreign investments worth Tk 60 thousand crores have already been confirmed.







With a view to attracting foreign investment in the project, Sikder Group Managing Director Ron Haque Sikder led meetings in UAE and Manila. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, brother of Ajman's Crown Prince HE Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, assured to invest in the project.





In the investment meeting, Aref Ahmed Al Jarwani, business partner of Sheikh Marwan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum also gave assurance to invest in the CBD project. In both countries, Ron Haque Sikder was given royal honor. Chavit Singson received Ron Haque Sikder at the airport with highest police security.





Chavit Singson is the mayor of Narvacan town of Manila and a distinguished businessman. He wants to be partner in different projects of Sikder Group.





