Contempt of Court by ceaseless sophistry and pedantry in TV talk-show





It is needless to emphasize that television is one of the powerful Medias of these days. People irrespective of age, prefer to seat down leisurely in front of the TV sets at home for learning what is going on in the country and across the world.







Watching entertaining program is one of the important choices of the viewers who prefer to be glued before the TV sets for hours together leaving aside all other day to day routine works. TV late night talks-show which was not in place even a decade ago has now a day's gained spectacular popularity.







Through TV talk show at night and late nights, viewers get themselves enlightened with subject of varied interests where talk show enthusiasts from different disciplines and professions enlighten the show by their expertise and erudition over the subject matter that they discuss.





TV talk shows can draw the attention and interest of the viewers as long as they are confined within the subject of socio-political interest, on science & technological matters etc with the participation of academics, environmentalists, sociologists and politician's up-keeping the decency in the program with the use of lucid and decent languages.







TV talks shows become an irritant shows when its enthusiasts engaged in mud-slinging with each other with bad mouthing and fallacious arguments and logics which we may call it a sophistry. Some of the enthusiasts even go to the extent of indulging in bellicose to each others with bad mouthing not permissible in the public show by any moral and civilized standard.







Political activists from different political parties constantly engage themselves in lying with concocted information based on clear sophistry. Some activists coming from different political camps with trademark of 'think tank' with displaying their uncalled-for pedantry often talks in loud voice with belligerent attitude challenging the validly of Court Verdicts as stage-managed.







Judiciary is the last post where citizens can take shelters for justice. Judiciary from the lower tier of trial court to highest tier of High Court/Supreme Court has been made independent to deliver justice to the people on the basis of evidence and proof in the civilized society. Eyes of the judiciary is symbolically blind-folded with a scale in hand not tilted on any side to give a clear understanding that the judiciary is free and independent from all external interference and coercion.







In TV talk show, some hosts from certain political camps, having lost the battle in the Court-room, attempt to make the judiciary controversial with their fallacious and concocted arguments.







Some political activists particularly belonging to feminine gender turn the TV talk-show floor into a Billingsgate these days in quarrelsome and attacking attitude in high-pitched decibels justifying their lying and sophistry and knocking down their opponents in bout which TV talk-show anchors often miserably fail to hold the leash in strong grip for maintaining required decency in the floor in the manner as was satirically exhibited in Shakespearian comedy 'The Taming of The Shrew'.







According to them any Court Verdict handed against their clients belonging to political parties is 'Made to order' or stage-managed no matter whether such verdict is upheld in the highest level of judiciary after due process of law.





These TV talk show hosts is often go scot-free in spewing venomous smoke from their mouth branding the Court Verdicts even delivered by the Supreme Court of the country as stage-managed. It demands an urgent explanation by the constitutional and legal experts if such utterance of branding Court Verdict as 'made to order' or stage-managed is contemptuous and tantamount to punishable act of Contempt of Court.







If laws is only the extended form of human commonsense and reasoning, then obviously branding Court Verdict as stage-managed without seeking and appeal or in case all such remedies are exhausted, is the punishable offence of Contempt of Court. Any cases including corruption cases of political leaders or activists are branded by some TV talk-show hosts as politically motivated case whose verdict subsequently going against the accused persons are equally termed as stage-managed.







A sensational such corruption case against a heavy-weight political leader, having in her credit to be a prime minster of Bangladesh for three terns, is constantly termed as politically biased and motivated case by her party activists in TV talk-show without considering that such particular case of corruption hanged around the corridor of courts for justice for over a decade with dilly-dally tactic of killing times again and again on different pretext by a penal of learned defending lawyers.







After the punishment for such offence handed by Trial Court and subsequently upheld by the High Court after long legal battle as stated, then there was vociferous outcry sounding that the case was politically biased and motivated. These political activists in the different political platform and in TV talk-show as well, often found threatening, in defiance of Court Order that the convicted person would be brought to freedom after resorting to country-wide hard-core street agitation.







Is it not that such threatening in open platform and TV talk-show floor tantamount to Contempt of Court; then it definitely warrants punishment as defined in law for Contempt of Court. If the contempt of court goes unabated, than where does the judiciary itself stand on. If the solid platform on which the judiciary is deeply rooted and anchored is shaken by a segment of activist in defiant mood, then the system of entire judiciary become vulnerable and liable to be crumbled in the long run.





Lexicon defines law as body of enacted or customary rules recognized by a community as binding. It further elucidates that law as the body of rules by which people live together in society. Laws are formulated in the parliament by the lawmakers in the democratic country and are enforced by government through courts and police. Community cannot live peacefully without the practice of law because everyone could do as desires, regardless of others.







Contempt of court, as defined, is the offence of being disobedient to or disrespectful toward a court of law in the form of behavior that opposes or defies the authority, justice and dignity of the court. When a court decides that an action constitutes contempt of court trial or hearing declares a person to have disobeyed or been disrespectful of the court's authority. That is the judge's strangest power to impose sanctions for acts that disrupt the court's normal process.







However, in the context of above reference of Contempt of Court, situation demands a clear explanation from the learned jurists of the country if the constant character assassination of judiciary coloring them as being influenced by the government and terming its verdicts, going against particular group of people, fall under the category of clear defiance and Centempt of Court in its both content and spirit.







As stated, constantly being engaged in the spree of terming the court as being influenced; with its verdict as being stage-managed; is undoubtedly blatant act of Contempt of Court punishable by the provisions of law no matter such contemptuous acts expressed symbolically or expressed in full public view in TV talk-show with a load of irritant sophistry and pedantry by a section of people disrespectful to law and Court Verdict.





Therefore, all bad-mouthing in contemptuous and derogatory words by a section of TV talk-show hosts be clipped in the safety of independent judiciary and in public safety as well.





If necessary, a special law should be a enacted in this respect barring political activists and TV. Talk-show hosts to spew venomous smokes in public view; challenging the authority of the judiciary by wantonly terming the verdict of independent trial courts and highest judiciary as being influenced, concocted and stage-managed.







A punitive legal measure of gagging the foul mouth of some TV talk-show hosts disrespectful to judiciary and its verdicts will not necessarily dampen the spirit of democracy rather it will strengthen the spirit of democratic dispensation as I reason. Democracy does not, of-course; give free license to anyone for speaking anything as they want. God bless us.





The writer is a former Civil Servant



