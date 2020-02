Parambrata Chatterjee believes Abhijit Pakrashi, his character in Srijit Mukherji's 2011 blockbuster Baishe Srabon and the recently released 'Dwitiyo Purush', will stay with him forever. "It is one of the most important characters I've played. Abhijit is a fascinating and a fantastic character," admits Parambrata. Not many in Bengali cinema get the opportunity to play a character across two films.

Leave Your Comments