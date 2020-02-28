Taapsee opens up about her character





'Thappad' is already making headlines ever since its announcement and has been raising all the talks and awareness because of how unfiltered and real the content is and Anubhav Sinha has yet again, won hearts and all the spotlight for all the relatable content the director is bringing on-screen. The character of Taapsee Pannu has been loved by all across by the audiences and throwing more light on it, she shares some insights! Taapsee Pannu on talking about her character says, "My character deals with it in a very patient way. She does listen to all of this, analyses all of this in her head, wondering if she is pushing it too much, but she realizes that if she has no respect left for her own self, she can't respect her relationship with her husband or in-laws. She realizes this and decides to put a full stop because it can't be the same anymore in that relationship."







