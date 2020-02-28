Aditya Chopra





When Aditya Chopra made 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' in 1995 with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, little did he know that the film would be welcomed in Hindi Cinema's Hall of Fame and would make a permanent place in the people's hearts, both in India and abroad?





It's no news that recently, US President Donald Trump mentioned the film in his speech during his visit to India, and what followed was a collective meltdown. And now, Avengers actor Chris Hemsworth has spoken a dialogue from the blockbuster, and the nation is suffering from a collective meltdown again.







It so happened that the actor was in India to shoot for his Netflix film, 'Extraction', which also stars Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Rudhraksh Jaiswal. And a video that has suddenly resurfaced on the Internet, Jaiswal can be seen with Hemsworth and he asks him to quote a dialogue from the film.







We won't spoil the fun for you; have a look at which SRK dialogue the actor repeated: Talking of 'Extraction', it's an espionage thriller that has been mounted on a massive scale, and it's all set to premiere on April 24. And coming back to 'DDLJ', let's see which personality happens to be the next one to quite the film.

