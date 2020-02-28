Nishita always keeps audience requests





Popular singer Nishita Barua always got requests from the audience while performing in stage shows to render her popular original song titled 'Bondhu Tomai Mone Pore' and she also kept their requests. It is Nishita-rendered her most popular song.





This time another two songs of her includes in the list. These are: Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Aj Mon Cheyechhe Ami Hariye Jabo' and Arati Mukherjee's song 'Tokhon Tomar Ekush Bochhor Bodh Hoi'. These two songs were rendered by Nishita under the re-arrangement of music by Partha Barua.







These songs were released on YouTube channel of Ceylon Music Lounge recently. Meanwhile, few days ago, as the cover song, Nishita also rendered Srabanti Majumder's song titled Kopale Agun Jwoley. As a part of continuation, Nishita is now getting requests to render these songs in stage shows now. Nishita informed that recently she went to Agartala, India.







To keep the local audience she had to render songs 'Aj Mon Cheyechhe Ami Hariye Jabo', 'Tokhon Tomar Ekush Bochhor Bodh Hoi' and 'Bondhu Tomai Mone Pore' in the stage show. "I got a little bit time to render these three songs in the show in Agartala.







I had to render these songs to keep local audience's requests. Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb did video of my rendered songs and then uploaded these on Facebook. It is really a great pleasure for me to entertain the Agartala's audience within short time," Nishita added.

Leave Your Comments