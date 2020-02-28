Radwan Mujib enjoys 'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale' with students

Radwan Mujib speaks in an interactive session with students following screening of docudrama. -Collected





Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, stressed presenting history in a way that captures the imagination of youths as he enjoyed the docudrama 'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale' with students, reports BSS.





"We need to understand how to communicate with younger generation," he said in an interactive session with students following the re-screening of the docudrama at the auditorium of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) on Monday.





Emphasizing the need for letting the young generation know history, Radwan Mujib Siddiq referred to different projects such as Mujib Graphic Novel and Joy Bangla Concert that brings history closer to the youths in an interactive manner.





Reflecting on the docudrama of which he was a co-producer, he remarked that his idea was to bring forth the vignettes and anecdotes of Sheikh Hasina as the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that are often lost under the weight of her role as the premier of the country.





"It took me and Piplu Vai (director of the docudrama) five hours to wait for having a conversation with my aunt (Sheikh Hasina). As she was putting my son to sleep, she was reluctant to join us to get filmed. I told her to come with the baby in her lap," said Radwan.





That was the beginning of the journey of a visual storytelling spanning five years culminating in the docudrama titled 'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale'.





An entire audience of 200 students got their eyes riveted to the screen since this is the first time the untold stories of the Prime Minister as the daughter of Bangabandhu came alive through a creative form storytelling. Other ULAB officials were also present at the auditorium on the occasion organized marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.





Leave Your Comments