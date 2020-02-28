Downbeat week closing for DSE, CSE

Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed on Thursday continuing downbeat as investors rushed for sell-off sectors' specific shares amidst dilemma exacerbated by banks' interest rate.





The broad index, DSEX closed at 4480.22 points on Thursday, last working day of week, with a loss of 68.88 points or 1.51 percent. Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 25.33 points and 15.41 points to settle at 1492.37 points and 1044.90 points respectively.







On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 145,319 trades were executed in Thursday's trading session with a trading volume of 215.21 million securities.Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 5.61 billion, which was also lower over previous day's mark of Taka 6.27 billion. Losers took a strong lead over gainers as out of 356 issues traded, 60 securities gained price while 250 declined and 46 remained unchanged.





Brac Bank topped the turnover chart followed by VFS Thread, Central Pharma, Silva Pharma, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Orion Pharma, National Polymer, Grameenphone, FAR Chemical and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh. The top 10 losers were Standard Ceramic, International Leasing, Saiham Textile, United Air, Hakkani Pulp, Global Heavy Chemical, Libra Infusion, Beximco Synthetic, Family Tex and Islami Insurance.





On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), also closed at red extending the losing trend of previous day. CSCX and CASPI declined by 122.42 points and 198.15 points to stand at 8332.98 points and 13742.96 points respectively.At CSE, a total of 10,853,451 shares and mutual fund of 239 companies were traded, of which 53 issues advanced while 162 declined and 24 issues remained unchanged.



