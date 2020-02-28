Central shariah board meet held

Central Shariah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh (CSBIB) Chairman Mufti Dr Muhammad Abdullah speaking at its 40th general meeting at Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited head office in the capital on Thursday.





The 40th general meeting of Central Shariah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh (CSBIB) was held at Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited head office in the capital on Thursday.







Presided over by CSBIB Chairman Mufti Dr Muhammad Abdullah, Central Shariah Board Advisor Shah Abdul Hannan, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Islamic Banks Consultative Forum (IBCF) Chairman Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, CSBIB Executive Committee Chairman M Azizul Huq with representatives of other banks and members of CSBIB attended the meeting.







The meeting discussed on importance of Shariah compliance in banking operations and approved the annual plan and budget of Central Shariah Board for the year 2020.







The board congratulated the board's Executive Committee and General Secretariat for introducing Certified Islamic Professional Accountant (CIPA) course and Certified Shariah Adviser and Auditor (CSAA) course in Bangladesh as an education partner of Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) and taking up joint programs (views-exchange-training-workshop) with Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM).







Representatives from 23 member institutions were present in the meeting.



Leave Your Comments