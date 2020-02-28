'Biman to refund Umrah passengers'





Biman Bangladesh Airlines will refund to its passengers who, bought tickets for traveling to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah or tourism purposes, as the Saudi government has imposed a temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims and tourists to stop the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom.





If the passengers want to travel to Saudi Arabia after withdrawal of the ban, they would be able to get seats, subject to availability, said a Biman press release on Thursday.





However, the passengers who have work permits or employment visas can travel by regular flights of the national flag carrier.Besides, those who are already staying in the Kingdom for the purposes of Umrah and tourism, they can return home by the regular flights of the Biman.





