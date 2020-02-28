India will continue assistance to Rohingyas: Riva Ganguly

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das handing over a sewing machine to a Rohingya woman at Kutupalong Camp X-4 in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar on Thursday. -AA



Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das on Thursday said India will continue humanitarian assistance to forcibly displaced Rohingya people and it wants safe and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar."India is always ready to stand beside Bangladesh. We always want that Rohingyas will be repatriated safely from Bangladesh. For this reason, India has built some buildings in Rakhine."







Riva Ganguly Das came up with the observation while distributing fifth tranche of relief assistance for displaced persons from the Rakhine at Kutupalong Camp X-4 in Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar. In response to a question from journalists, she said Bangladesh and Myanmar are the neighbors of India. Both countries are jointly working for Rohingya repatriation. India is helping on the issue.







State Minister for Disaster and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman inaugurated the program as chief guest. Expressing his heartiest thanks to the Indian government for this humanitarian help, he said Bangladesh hopes India will continue its support to resolve Rohingya crisis as it always stand beside Bangladesh from the Liberation War in 1971.







Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Senior Secretary Shah Kamal spoke as guest of honor while Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mahbub Alam Talukder chaired the program. Indian Assistant High Commissioner in Chittagong, Anindya Banerjee, Second Secretary (Public Diplomacy) Deepthi Alanghat and second secretary (press) Debabrata Paul were present.





The High Commission of India supplied 1000 sewing machines with pedal, 32 office tents, 32 rescue kits and 99 family tents among Rohingya women through the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, government of Bangladesh.





This tranche of relief assistance was in line with the commitment of the government of India made during the official visit of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to India on October 5, 2019.







These supplies are intended to support Bangladesh's humanitarian efforts to shelter the displaced persons from Myanmar in temporary camps in Cox's Bazar. These relief materials will assist the officials of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry in skill development of Rohingya women and also to tide over the unforeseen natural calamities in the camps.





This fifth tranche of assistance is part of a humanitarian relief program that has been initiated by India since September 2017 by delivering a first consignment of 981 metric tons of relief supplies including family packs of rice, pulses, sugar, salt, tea, cooking oil, ready to eat noodles and mosquito nets etc.







In May 2018, 373 MT of relief materials containing 104 MT milk powder, 102 MT dried fish, 61 MT baby food, 50,000 rain coats and 50,000 pairs of gum boots for the rainy season were handed over.







In September 2018, India supplied 1.1 million liters of Super Kerosene Oil and 20,000 Kerosene multi wick stoves and the fourth tranche of assistance in December 2018 included 2,25,000 blankets, 2,00,000 woolen sweaters and 500 eco-friendly solar street lights.







As a friend and neighbor, India is always ready to stand with Bangladesh at times of challenge. India appreciates the generosity and humanitarian efforts of the Government of Bangladesh in providing temporary shelter to the displaced persons from Myanmar. These supplies underline India's long term commitment to support the people of Bangladesh in their humanitarian effort.





---Golam Rosul, back from Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar

