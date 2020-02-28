'Khaleda's bail rejection exposed govt's vindictive policy'





BNP has alleged that the High Court order rejecting the bail petition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case has exposed the government's 'vindictive' policy. BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while addressing a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Thursday.







The party announced to stage demonstrations across the country, including in the capital, on Saturday protesting the bail rejection by the court. As part of the program, the party will hold a rally in front of its Nayapaltan central office the same day at 2pm.





Earlier, a High Court bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq turned down the bail petition filed by Khaleda Zia in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.





In its observation, the court said it is possible for the board to provide treatment to Khaleda Zia. "If she wants, the medical board will start the treatment anytime soon. If it's required, the number of the seven-member board could be increased," the court added.





Protesting the court order, Rizvi said, "The government's vindictive policy has exposed through the rejection of bail petition of Khaleda Zia by the High Court. Like the kidnappers, the government has kept Khaleda Zia in jail unlawfully violating her legal rights to realize ransom of illegally staying in power."





He alleged that the court turned down their chairperson's bail petition at the 'behest' of the government. "I, on behalf of BNP strongly condemn and protest it."The BNP leader also demanded the government release Khaleda immediately from jail.





