'Khaleda's denial of permission for treatment unusual'





Law Minister Anisul Huq has said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's denial of permission to receive advance treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) is her unusual attitude.







He came up with the remarks while addressing a press conference on Khaleda's bail petition at his Gulshan residence on Thursday. The High Court gave a legal decision disposing of Khaleda's bail petition in Zia Charitable trust case after deeply looking into the matter of the BNP chief, he said.





He said the BSMMU can provide the BNP chairperson with the advance treatment, but they could not do that as she did not give permission. "The court said they've nothing to do with the matter as she denied permission (for the treatment). That's why the petition has been rejected."





He said the BSMMU doctors categorically said they could not initiate the necessary treatment for Khaleda as they were not getting her permission."If a person is seriously ill, it's quite natural for her or him to give permission for treatment. We think not giving permission is an unusual matter from her (Khaleda's) side," the minister observed.





