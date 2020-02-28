'Women's participation in dev now visible'





Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has said the participation of women is now visible in the development of Bangladesh.





He came up with the remark while addressing a discussion arranged in Pirjganj of Rangpur on Thursday.





Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said, "The role of women is undeniable in the struggles of freedom and all democratic movements including the Language Movement in Bangladesh. Now the participation of women is also visible in the development of Bangladesh."







Dr Shirin urged all to come forward to enhance the participation of women in the mainstream of economy.





Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the pioneer of women empowerment, she said today Bangladesh is a role model for women empowerment in the world. "A Sonar Bangla will soon be established if the young women come forward to engage themselves in the political and economic activities," said Dr Shirin.





