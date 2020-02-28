'Govt follows Bangabandhu's secular policy'





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said the government is leading the country following the non-communal policy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





He was addressing the concluding parade of the general Ansar members of the Ansar and Village Defence Party (Ansar-VDP) after completing a basic training (male) and 'flag raising' ceremony of a newly formed Ansar Guard Battalion at Safipur Ansar-VDP Academy in Gazipur.





The minister said, "We do everything as per the political directives. Father of the nation built a country for us with the non-communal policy. We are just following this policy."







Additional Secretary (Ansar and border) Md Sahed Ali and Director General of Ansar and VDP Major General Kazi Sharif Kaikobad and Additional Director General Brigadier General AKM Asif Iqbal were present on the occasion, among others.





