Rural practitioner beaten dead by ‘son’ in Savar

A rural practitioner was beaten to death allegedly by his son in Dosaid area of Ashulia here on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Joynal Abedin, 50, of the area.

Witnesses said Limon Mia, 28, beat his father indiscriminately over a trifling matter at night.

Locals rescued him and took to a hospital in Savar where doctors declared him dead.

Rezaul Haque Dipu, officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station, said police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka for autopsy.

Victim’s wife Laila Khatun and son Limon Mia were arrested and a case was over the incident, he said.

Local union parishad member Abdul Khaleque said Joynal and his son used to engage in altercation frequently over family matter.