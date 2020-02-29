Naval warship leaves for Qatar

Bangladesh Naval warship BNS Swadhinata left Chattogram Naval Base for Doha, Qatar on Friday. -ISPR



Bangladesh Naval warship BNS Swadhinata left Chattogram Naval Base for Doha, Qatar on Friday to join a three- day 7th International Naval Exercise and Exhibition scheduled to be held at Doha from March 26.





In the sea exercise, naval ships, high naval officials from different countries of the world will participate in the function. BNS Swadhinata led by Captain Mostafa Zillur Rahim Khan along with 22 officers and 141 cadets will join the naval exercise.





During the journey to Doha, the naval ship Swadhnata will pay courtesy visits to Colombo Port, Sri Lanka and Mumbai Port, India. In return journey from Doha, it will also pay visits to Muscat port, Oman and Kochin port of India. The warship Swadhinata is expected to return home on April 6.

