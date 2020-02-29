Lilium blooms in Gazipur, BARI's effort shows success



Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has successfully produced bulbs of Lilium, a charming flower which usually grows in colder countries, opening the possibility of its commercial cultivation in Bangladesh.





A team of BARI scientists produced the bulbs of different varieties of Lilium flower and planted those on a piece of land. To the happiness of all concerned, the flower started blooming.







Lilium (members of which are true lilies) is a genus of herbaceous flowering plants growing from bulbs, all with large prominent flowers. It grows largely in the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, the USA and China.





It is so popular for its charming beauty, colour and fragrance that it holds the 4th position in global flower market. Due to its huge demand in Bangladesh, the flower is imported from abroad. According to Dr Kabita Anzu-Man-Ara, Principal Scientific Officer of Floriculture Division of the Horticulture Research Centre at BARI, said they launched a research on Lilium cultivation in 2015 following its huge demand in the country. "





We've achieved a success in the production and technical issues as well as producing bulbs of Lilium. Now, 15 varieties of Lilium in pink, yellow, purple and white can grow in our country."







She said they have also been able to prevent Lilium flowers from different diseases and insects. "Our big challenge is now to grow good quality bulbs for producing Lilium flower to expand its cultivation and reduce the dependency on its import," Dr Kabita said.





Generally, a Lilium flower started blooming within 90-100 days into the plantation of bulbs and if it can be collected in right time, a flower lasts for 14-15 days, she said.In Bangladesh, each Lilium flower is sold for Tk 250-Tk 260 and the whole consignment is brought from abroad as it is not cultivated here.





BARI Director General Dr Md Abdul Wahab said Lilium started blooming in the research field in January after bulbs were planted. "This has opened the door of immense possibility of commercially cultivating the flower in our country," he said. He also said it will be possible to earn foreign currency through exporting the flower after meeting the local demand.









---UNB, Dhaka

