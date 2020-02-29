The Papiyas of our society!





People have hardly recovered from the pain caused by the Casino Scandal - sponsored & supported by the rich & the powerful - that now comes the disclosure of the shameful deeds of a leader of Awami League.







This time the misdeeds of an official of Mohila Awami League from Narsinghdi has put the conscience of the entire society in the dock. Affluent Gulshan area of Dhaka - where the rich rub shoulders with the powerful - is yet again at the centre of macabre activities.The lady - if I may misuse the handle - is possibly unaware of the damage she has caused to our honor and the dignity of Awami League.







Those of us who follow the ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabondhu, those of us who have worked tirelessly in villages to improve the plight of the poor, those of us who have devoted our time for the empowerment of rural women and those of us who during the 1/11 incarceration of our Honorable Prime Minister demonstrated outside the Houses of Parliament in London feel dishonored by people like Papiya. Outside the House of Commons we demanded justice, restoration of democracy and rule of law.







Unfortunately some misguided persons from Awami League - the party that was instrumental for the liberation of the nation - are trying to rock the boat for their own personal gains.Let the great achievements of our Honorable PM Jono Netri Sheikh Hasina and Awami League government not be maligned by such misdeeds. Our prime minister - through her hard work & policies - has put Bangladesh on the highest pedestal of the global platform.





As one who takes great pride in her, her personality & her philosophy am sure - the Party will be cleaned of characters like Papiya as soon as possible. Mohila Awami League has a clean image and the current president Safia Khatun (former MP) has worked hard for the empowerment of Bangladeshi women. Let good sense, good manners, good judgment prevail.





The writer is with London Jubo Mohila League & an Advisor of the AL Advisory Committee, London









---Rina Mosharraf







