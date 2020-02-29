Bangladeshi student at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India

Afsara Anika Meem





A Bangladeshi student at West Bengal's Visva-Bharati University has been asked to leave India for taking part in "anti-government activities" after she posted pictures of anti-Citizenship Act protests on her campus,.





The student, Afsara Anika Meem, a first-year student at the university, was trolled on social media after she posted the photos. One of her friends claimed that around 250 social media posts described her as an "anti-national" even though she did not participate in the demonstrations.







Her posts attracted attention from pro-government trolls who demanded that she be sent back.Meem, who is originally from Kushtia district in Bangladesh, came to India late in 2018 for a bachelors' course in design from the university's department of fine arts.





The images Meem had posted were from several demonstrations at Visva-Bharati University in December. The notification from the Centre, dated February 14, was issued by the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office under the Ministry of External Affairs. She was sent two emails, one on February 14 that asked the student to meet officials five days later. The other one was sent on February 20, when she was asked to report to the FRRO on February 24.





However, the student claimed she checked her emails after receiving the letter on Wednesday. There are reportedly two orders in the letter that asked the student to leave the country within 15 days after receiving the notice.





"Whereas Afsara Anika Meem, holder of Bangladesh passport…Is present in India on the strength of S-1 (student) visa bearing…studying a course on Bachelor of Design at Visva-Bharati University, West Bengal," the notice read. "And whereas she is found to have engaged in anti-government activities. And such activity being a breach of her visa, has thus committed visa violation."





Meem said she was unable to figure out what she had done wrong "to face such a punishment", adding that she had posted the pictures "out of curiosity" as her friends had participated in the protests. "





But when I found that a particular group of people was trolling me on social media, I immediately deactivated my Facebook account," she told the newspaper. "I am really innocent."





The Bangladeshi student added that she came to India to study and become an artist, adding that she was uncertain about her future. Meem, along with some of her friends, is expected to meet FRRO officers in Kolkata on Thursday for a review of the decision.Students and teachers at the university suspected that someone had a filed a complaint in order to end her career.





The writer is a senior journalist based in Kolkata



Leave Your Comments