Kriti brings fashion in full spring

Kriti Sanon looks all pop and fun as she poses for her clothing brand's new amazing spring-summer collection 2020. Styled by Kriti Sanon, MsTaken is the fashion brand for the bold and carefree woman of today. The brand says, "life isn't serious" it materializes its tag line by being peppy and young with its apparels.







The actress has an amazing sense of fashion which quite evident from her recent photoshoot, one of which she shared a picture on Instagram. Kriti looks fabulous in a springy pastel avatar as she wore an unconventional designed T-shirt with ripped denim shorts and a cute powder pink cap for a jazz element.





Kriti pairs the ensemble with a pair of multi-color sneakers and tons of bands in her left hand that makes her look even cooler, not to mention how the beautiful teal background compliments the diva with the lovely cycle used as a prop.

