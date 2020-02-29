Welsh singer Duffy reveals rape



The Welsh soul singer Duffy on Tuesday attributed her long musical hiatus to a violent assault that saw her "raped and drugged and held captive over some days". The Grammy winner, who in 2011 said she was "taking a break" from the public spotlight, said in an emotional Instagram post that "I am ok and safe now" but that recovery "took time". "There's no light way to say it





. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine," the 35-year-old posted. "You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke."

