Mila ordered to appear in court



Popular pop singer Mila is currently a highly discussed topic going around for her life than for her music. The singer will have to appear in court this time.







Mila has been ordered to appear in court regarding a case filed by her former husband in accordance with the digital security law. On Wednesday, the judge of the cyber tribunal in Bangladesh Mohammad Asasam Jaglul Hossain issued the summons to Mila for appearing in the court following the police report.





Shamim Al Mamun, a professional in the tribunal told the media that the scheduled date for hearing has been selected as April 5. On February 25, Mahidul Islam, a sub-inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime, filed a report against Mila, confirming the incident.





According to the report, 25(2) / 29 (1) offenses of Digital Security Act 2018 have been initially proven against Mila for allegedly spreading defamatory information with the intent to disprove lies and insults.





On April 21, 2019, her ex-husband SM Parvez Sanjari filed a case in accordance with the Digital Security Act at the Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal. The court accepted the statement of the plaintiff and directed the police to submit a report to the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit.





