

The 'Joy Bangla Concert' is organized to commemorate Bangabandhu's historic March 7th speech, every year. This year, 9 popular bands of the country will perform as part of a special event on the occasion of 'Mujib Barsho'.





The concert will be held for the sixth time on March 7th at the Army Stadium in the capital. The Center for Research and Information (CRI) is organizing the concert.







This time, there will be songs from the 'Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra' throughout the event. There will be 9 bands participating. These include 'Vikings', 'Lalon', 'Cryptic Fate', 'Arbovirus', 'Chirkutt', 'Nemesis', 'F Minor', 'Shunno', and 'Fuad and Friends'. Minar and Avoid Rafa will sing on the same stage as solo artists.





According to the organizers, each band and artist who participated will perform their own songs as well as the songs of 'Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra'. The concert will feature Bangabandhu's March 7th speech and various events including graphical representations based on the Liberation War.





The registration process will start soon for the audience members. Anyone can register online through a national ID, passport or birth registration certificate, mobile number and e-mail address.

