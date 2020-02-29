BFF polls on April 20



The much-talked executive committee's election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will be held on April 20 at BFF Bhavan in the capital. The decision was taken on Friday in a BFF executive committee's meeting held at BFF board room with its president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin in the chair.





To conduct the BFF executive committee's election, the meeting also formed election commission making Mejbah Uddin as the chief election commissioner, and Mahfuzur Rahman Siddique and Motahar Hossain Saju as election commissioners.







Meanwhile, the meeting also taken the flowing decisions. The residential training camp of the national booters will begin from March 15 ahead of the two matches of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar (Qualifiers). Bangladesh will play the home match against Afghanistan on March 26 in Dhaka and will play the away match against Qatar on March 31 in Qatar.





The Bangladesh Championship League will begin from March 28 at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium and the final round matches of the Bangabandhu National Football Championship in March.





A total of ten teams - nine zonal champions of nine venues and one runners-up team - will compete in the final round. National football team's assistant trainer Stuart Paul Wattkiss has been given the charge of for BFF's technical director. The players' transfer for the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League football, which began from February 10, will continue till March 20.





