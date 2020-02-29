Mushy refuses to change stance on Pak tour

Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza chats with pacer Mustafizur Rahman during practice session on Friday in Sylhet ahead of the first ODI against touring Zimbabwe. The first ODI will kick off on Sunday (Mar 01) at Sylhet International Cricket Stad



Bangladesh Mr dependable Mushfiqur Rahim confirmed that he will not change his stance regarding visiting Pakistan for the third and final phase of the ongoing series.





Tigers will play a one-off ODI and the second Test of two-match Test series in their third and final leg visit. Mushfiqur told the media on Thursday that he is not going to Pakistan as he has earlier decided. Before the first phase of the tour, Mushfiqur manifested that he opted to not tour to Pakistan as his family is concern about the security situation of that country.





However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan asked Mushfiqur to reconsider his decision later on."I've earlier said that I'm not touring to Pakistan this time. It was clear, and the board has accepted my decision," Mushfiqur was quoted as saying on NTV on Thursday.





"The board should respect my decision that I made earlier. I am not going to change it now," the Bangladesh batsman added. Bangladesh are playing a two-match Test, three-match T20Is and a one-off ODI against Pakistan.







The three-match T20Is series has already taken place and a Test is also played. Now, the Tigers will tour to Pakistan in April to play a one-off ODI and the remaining one Test in Karachi.

