Egypt, Huawei plan ICT training for students



Egypt's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Chinese corporation Huawei have discussed plans to provide training to develop the skills of Egyptian university students talented in information and communications technology (ICT).







Egyptian Higher Education Minister Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar met with CEO of Huawei Egypt Sun Luocheng in Cairo on Tuesday night where they discussed the implementation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by both sides to boost ICT talents in Egyptian universities.







The MoU aims to establish a long-term partnership between the Egyptian ministry and Huawei to develop university infrastructure and train young ICT talents. The two sides also reviewed what has been achieved of the cooperation agreement between Ain Shams University and Huawei to establish the Huawei ICT Academy in Egypt.



Abdel-Ghaffar highlighted Egypt's digital transformation strategy in the fields of higher education and scientific research to strengthen technical infrastructure of Egyptian universities and promote their transformation into smart universities.







He emphasized the importance of cooperation with Huawei to enhance the skills of Egyptian young ICT talents, stressing Egypt's keenness on developing modern technical knowledge and skills of young people to support sustainable development in the country.





For his part, chief of Huawei Egypt said that his corporation hopes to strengthen cooperation with the Egyptian government on the development of ICT abilities for young talents and expand ICT knowledge and skills training to other countries in Africa and the Middle East. "





The company is ready to implement the ICT training program from May this year and will start training the students from the beginning of the academic year 2020/2021," Sun said.









---Xinhua, Cairo





Leave Your Comments