Government to organise first ever Blockchain Olympiad

The government in partnership with private sector is going to organise the first ever 'Blockchain Olympiad' in Dhaka from April 16-18 to select five teams for participating in the International Blockchain Olympiad to be held in Hong Kong in the middle of this year.The top five teams to be selected through a competition will also get award from Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh Organising Committee.





State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said through 'Blockchain Olympiad' focus will be made the new wave of young talents working with most innovative blockchain solutions in Bangladesh.





"We are very hopeful about bringing the best innovative blockchain solutions for representing Bangladesh in the grand finale in Hong Kong," he said. Palak said ICT Division has been working to establish Bangladesh as a blockchain-enabled nation as the country has a national blockchain strategy in place.





Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed regarding' Blockchain Olympiad' at the conference room of the ICT Division on Wednesday. On behalf of their respective organisations Project Director of Leveraging ICT for Employment and Growth of the IT-ITES Industry (LICT) Project Md Rezaul Karim and Convener of Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh and Professor of CSE department of BUET Dr M Kaykobad inked the MoU.





Senior Secretary of ICT Division N M Zeaul Alam and Additional Secretary Rashadul Islam, IT-ITES Policy Adviser of LICT Project Sami Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Techno-haven Company Habibullah N Karim, among others, were present.





Interested teams who are interested to participate in the international competition can apply for registration online through the website 'www.bcolbd.org'. Information is available on the website and the registration will continue up to March 31. Leveraging ICT for Employment and Growth of the IT-ITES Industry of BCC has been working to frame a national blockchain strategy.





