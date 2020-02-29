Navy Chief returns home



Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury returned home on Friday after his five-day visit to Germany. Assistant Naval Chief (operations) and Naval Administration Authority formally greeted the navy chief at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), said an ISPR release.





During the visit, the Navy Chief inspected the progress of two under construction Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) in Germany. Apart from this, he visited different activities of the MPA construction company-Rough Aerospace in Germany. The Navy Chief during his visit exchanged views with other delegates of the company, including its Managing Director Felix Amman.

Leave Your Comments