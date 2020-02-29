'10cr people to be benefited in Mujib Year'



State Minister for Information and Communi-cation Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Friday said a total of ten crore people will be benefited during the Mujib year.





"100 services will be provided to the people under the Learning and Earning Development during the Mujib Year, where 10-crore people will be benefited," he told an inaugural program in Kurigram as the chief guest.





He came up with the remarks while inaugurating the foundation stone of the 'Digital Service Employment and Training Centre' on Dasiar Chhara Enclave Multipurpose Secondary School premises of the district.During the time, he ensured that young people will get jobs and will be entrepreneurs in Mujib year.





Talking about the inauguration of Digital Service Employment and Training Centre, Palak said that the training center has been gifted in the Mujib Year for training and employment purpose on ICT to the underprivileged enclave-people of the concerned area.







With Phulbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Masuma Arefin in the chair, the program was attended, among others, by Additional District Magistrate Zilufa Sultana and Additional Police Super Menhajul Alam.









---BSS

