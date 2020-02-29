Turkey says regime positions in Idlib 'legitimate targets'

Fierce fighting raged across Idlib on Thursday. -AFP



Turkey on Friday said the positions of Bashar al Assad regime inside Syria's Idlib have now become legitimate targets, following a strike that killed 33 Turkish soldiers, widening anger in Ankara.





Meanwhile, in a phone call, Turkey's President Erdogan and Russia's President Putin decided to meet in person as soon as possible, Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications said.





Also on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia and Turkey are ready to continue coordination on Syria's Idlib. NATO's secretary general called on Russia and Syria to halt the offensive in Idlib and said, after a meeting of the alliance's ambassadors, that NATO stood in solidarity with Turkey. "





We call on Russia and the Syria regime to stop the attacks, to stop the indiscriminate air attacks ... we also call on Russia and Syria to fully respect the international law," Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference. "This meeting is a clear sign of solidarity with Turkey, a key alley which suffers terror attacks, takes most refugees," he said.





NATO allies are looking into providing further support for Turkey, he added, "We call on Syria and Russia to fully engage in UN-led efforts to find a peaceful solution for the conflict in Syria."





'No armed groups near Turkish soldiers at time of Idlib attack' Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar denied Russia's allegations that Russia was not aware of Turkish soldiers presence at the time of the attack.





The attack on Turkish troops occurred although the location of our forces was known by Russia, Akar said.There were no armed groups near Turkish soldiers at time of the Idlib attack, Akar said. The attack continued, hitting even ambulances, despite warning shots.





Moscow earlier said Turkish troops "were in the battle formations of terrorist groups" and that according to information provided by Turkey there were no Turkish troops in the area.







Russia's Defence Ministry was cited by the RIA news agency on Friday saying the Turkish troops had been hit by artillery fire from Syrian forces who were trying to repel an offensive by rebel forces.





It was quoted as saying Ankara failed to notify Moscow of the presence of Turkish troops in the area hit by shelling despite being in regular communication with the Russian military.Greece has tightened sea and land borders with Turkey after developments overnight in the Syrian region of Idlib, government sources said on Friday.





The Greek sources, who declined to be identified, said Athens was also in contact with the European Union and NATO on the matter.Greece was the main gateway for hundreds of thousands of refugees streaming out of Turkey in a mass exodus in 2015 and 2016, until a deal brokered with the EU stemmed the flow.





NATO's ruling council will meet Friday for urgent talks on the Syria crisis after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike blamed on Damascus.





"The North Atlantic Council, which includes the ambassadors of all 29 NATO allies, will meet on Friday 28 February following a request by Turkey to hold consultations under article 4 of NATO's founding Washington Treaty on the situation in Syria," the alliance said in a statement.





Under Article 4, any NATO member can request talks when they believe their "territorial integrity, political independence or security" is threatened.It is separate from the alliance's Article 5 mutual self-defence pact, which refers to an attack on any members' territory.





Ankara has called talks under Article 4 a number of times in recent years - twice in 2012 including after one of its jets was shot down by Syrian forces, and once in 2015 after a spate of terrorists attacks in Turkey.





After the 2012 incidents NATO agreed to deploy Patriot missile batteries in Turkey as a defensive measure.In the aftermath of the attack, internet users in Turkey reported slow-downs and problems accessing social media sites.







Netblocks said Twitter, Facebook and Instagram became unreachable around 2030 GMT and the internet restrictions continued into the next day. There were no broadcast bans issued.





Calls for no-fly zoneUS Senator Lindsey Graham called for the establishment of a no-fly zone over Syria's Idlib and called on President Donald Trump to help stop the killing of civilians there by Syrian forces backed by Russia and Iran.





"The world is sitting on its hands and watching the destruction of Idlib by Assad, Iran, and the Russians," Graham, a Republican and an ally of Trump, said in a statement. "I am confident if the world, led by the United States, pushed back against Iran, Russia, and Assad that they would stand down, paving the way for political negotiations to end this war in Syria."



The US state department on Wednesday slammed the justification by the Syrian regime and its allies for their ongoing campaign in Idlib, denying any sort of interest on their part in fighting terrorism.





Western nations demand immediate cease-fire in Syria's IdlibThe United States and key Western allies demanded an immediate cease-fire in Idlib which is facing what the U.N. calls an "unfolding humanitarian catastrophe," but Russia ignored their calls and said it will keep helping the government eliminate "terrorists" from Idlib.





The standoff came at a UN Security Council meeting on Syria where the UN's deputy humanitarian chief Ursula Mueller said almost 950,000 people have fled an advancing Syrian government offensive since it began on December 1. She described a video conversation last week with 14 Syrian women in Idlib and northern Aleppo who are humanitarian workers and said what is happening "is beyond imagination" and "not humanly tolerable."





"I wish Allah's mercy to martyred soldiers and extend my condolences to their families and our nation. Allah bless our soldiers," Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), said on Twitter.





Meral Aksener, the head of the opposition IYI (Good) Party, also turned to Twitter to extend her condolences."I wish Allah's mercy to our heroes who became martyrs for the motherland," Aksener said.



According to a statement by the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the party's leader Devlet Bahceli and other senior members follow the latest developments in Idlib from the party's headquarters.





Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay said the Assad regime will pay for the attack."Assad, the head of a terror state and a war criminal, and Syrian regime elements will pay a heavy price for this treacherous attack," Oktay said.





UN calls for ceasefireShortly after the attack, UN Secretary-General reiterated his call for an immediate cease-fire and expressed serious concern about the risk to civilians from escalating military actions," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.





"Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour," Dujarric said.The UN Secretary General is following with "grave concern" the escalation in Idlib and reports dozens of Turkish soldiers killed by Syrian regime air strikes, UN spokesman added.







Leave Your Comments