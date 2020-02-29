873 infected with respiratory problems in 24hrs



Although the winter is over, altogether 873 people were infected with respiratory problems across the country in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.





Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed these patients in eight divisions received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).DGHS data also shows that 97,200 patients took treatment for ARI while 22 people died of the disease from November 1 to February 28.





Meanwhile, another 1,809 people were treated for diarrhoea and 1,184 for other diseases, including jaundice, eye inflammation, skin problems and fever.







During this period, a total of 241,379 people were affected by various cold-related diseases and 30 of them died across the country, said the DGHS. In the meantime, Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) for last three days in a row.





With the AQI score of 209 at 08:44am, Dhaka's air was classified as 'very unhealthy' on Friday. Pakistan's Lahore and Thailand's Chiang Mai occupied the second and third spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 192 and 189 respectively. When the AQI value is between 201 and 300, the entire population is more likely to be affected.



The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone (O3).





The Department of Environment has also set national ambient air quality standards for these pollutants. These standards aim to protect against adverse human health impacts.Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution. Its air quality usually improves during monsoon.









