Nasim for maximum punishment of rapists



Awami League Presidium Member Mohammed Nasim on Friday said that maximum punishment should be given to the person who rapes woman and children. "Women and child rapists are worse than the beast. Maximum punishment should be given to such kind of rapist," he said.





He said this while addressing an extended meeting as the chief guest organized by Dhaka South City AL at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.On March 1, he said that city unit of AL will hold a public rally to protest ageist women and children torture at 3 pm at

Suhrawardy Udyan in the city.





Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmad Monnafi chaired the meeting. AL Leader and valiant freedom fighter Mofazzal Hossain Maya and Dhaka South City AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir, among others, also spoke in the meeting.





