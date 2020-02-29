Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42



The death toll in the sectarian violence in North-East district of Delhi rose to 42 on Friday, personnel at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital said.





Among the dead are a head constable of Delhi Police and a 26-year-old Intelligence Bureau official and more than 300 injured in the Delhi violence, which started on Sunday and escalated on Monday, reports Hindustan Times.







The violence had first erupted on Sunday but escalated and turned communal on Monday when the groups supporting and against the new citizenship law clashed in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh and other areas of north-east Delhi.





Shops and vehicles were torched, policemen and locals attacked and property worth crores of rupees damaged during the violence which has at its centre the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA passed by Parliament in December 2019.





The Delhi Police has registered 123 FIRs and arrested 630 people so far in connection with the clashes in northeast Delhi, The Statesman reports quoting news agency PTI.





Addressing the media, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said, "A total of 123 FIRs have been registered and around 630 people detained. Senior police officer's deployment will remain the same as Friday. Things are getting normal, distress calls have drastically gone down."



As the clashes went out of control, the police had also issued shoot-at-sight orders in parts of the northeast district on Tuesday evening.





Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Friday visited affected areas in northeast Delhi to review the situation on the ground.During the visit, Baijal interacted with some locals in Maujpur. "I have come here to see myself how things are on the ground," he told reporters.





Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Gopal Rai, visited the affected Shiv Vihar in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday evening.





