Google celebrates leap day with doodle

Search engine giant Google is celebrating the leap year date with an animated doodle.
This is further illustrated with Google Doodle's home page saying, "We HOP you have a good one—Happy Leap Day!."
February 29, also known as leap day or leap year day, is a date added to most years that are divisible by 4, such as 2016, 2020, and 2024.
A leap day is added in various solar calendars (calendars based on the Earth's revolution around the Sun), including the Gregorian calendar standard in most of the world.
