3 killed in Cumilla road accident





Three bus passengers were killed and 15 others injured as a bus plunged into a roadside ditch at Zinglatoli in Daudkandi upazila on Saturday morning.

The victims were identified as Shafiqul Islam, Shahin Mullah and Ramjan Ali.

Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi Highway Police Station, said the accident took place around 7:45am when the Dhaka-bound Khadiza VIP Paribahan bus skidded off the road and fell into the roadside ditch, leaving the trio dead on the spot and 15 others injured.

Leave Your Comments