3 killed in Cumilla road accident

Three bus passengers were killed and 15 others injured as a bus plunged into a roadside ditch at Zinglatoli in Daudkandi upazila on Saturday morning.
The victims were identified as Shafiqul Islam, Shahin Mullah and Ramjan Ali.
Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi Highway Police Station, said the accident took place around 7:45am when the Dhaka-bound Khadiza VIP Paribahan bus skidded off the road and fell into the roadside ditch, leaving the trio dead on the spot and 15 others injured.
Leave Your Comments
Latest News