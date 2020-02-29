Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace





President Donald Trump has called on Afghans to embrace prospects for peace, as the US prepares to sign an agreement with the Taliban on Saturday.





Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to attend the signing in Qatar. The agreement will see thousands of US troops withdraw from Afghanistan in return for security guarantees.





It follows a week-long partial truce with the Taliban.





The accord raises hopes for a wider peace process after 18 years of war.





"Soon, at my direction, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will witness the signing of an agreement with representatives of the Taliban," President Trump announced in a statement on Friday.





He added that the deal had the potential to create "a powerful path forward to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home".





"Ultimately it will be up to the people of Afghanistan to work out their future," Mr Trump said. "We, therefore, urge the Afghan people to seize this opportunity for peace and a new future for their country."





The agreement would see the Taliban agree to hold talks with the Afghan government, which they have dismissed in the past as American "puppets".





The week-long truce leading up to the signing is judged to have largely held, with only minor incidents.





US Defence Secretary Mark Esper will be in Kabul on Saturday to sign a joint declaration with the Afghan government.





