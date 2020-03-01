Diner Sheshe





"I was on my way to work from Mahim to Andheri when I got into Surender's cab. The entire ride, we made small talk about the weather, the traffic, and the city. I was eager to speak with him, because he isn't from here and I wanted to know his story. He told me about his family in the village and how he was managing his income -- keeping only a bit for himself and sending the rest back home.





By then, I'd reached my location and was rummaging through my bag; only to realize that I'd forgotten my wallet in my other bag. The bill was almost 230 Rupees, which is a big amount... even for me! I told him, 'Bhaiya, I've forgotten my wallet!' and started apologizing profusely. But the whole time, he was so cool about it! He just said, 'It's okay madam. We all make mistakes from time to time.'





I was shocked -- I expected him to be mad, instead, he was consoling me! He even told me, 'Madam, you're getting late for your meeting. It's alright -- please go and best of luck!'

I took down his number and went for the meeting without paying. But all day, I couldn't stop thinking about his act of kindness -- coming from a place where he needs the money more than I do.





Next morning, I called and asked him to meet me at the pick-up point. I re-paid him, with a little extra, to make up for the trouble he went through, but he didn't accept a single penny above 230! So after, I took him for breakfast and we chatted about life as we sipped on some hot chai.





I haven't seen him after, but I always wish him well, because where he could have been angry and bitter, he chose to be kind and understanding. We're often so caught up with the big things, we forget about the little ones -- the ones like these that make life beautiful. So go ahead -- be that person today. Be kind; the reason someone smiles and thinks… the world isn't so bad after all





Humans of Bombay, Fb

