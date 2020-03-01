BCS IT expo begins March 2

BCS Computer City is set to kick off the IT expo March 2. -AA



BCS Computer City is set to kick off the IT expo with the slogan "Explore the Next" starting from March 2. The mega expo will have a good number of IT events like gaming contest, robotics show, 9D movie show, digital photo competition, and art competition along with attractive promotional activities during the fair.





The visitors can register online and win attractive gifts such as smart TV, gaming key board, mouse, power bank etc. ASUS, AVITA, DELL, HP and LENOVO have sponsored this mega event along with other contributors like Intel, D-Link, Expomela, Kaspersky and ROG.







Hundreds of gifts and prizes are being offered by the sponsors and fair organizing committee.The Private Sector Industry and Investment Advisor to Prime Minister, Salman Fazlur Rahman, has consented to grace the inaugural session as the Chief Guest.





N M Zuaul Alam PAA, Senior Secretary, Information and Communication Technology Ministry, and Shahid-Ul-Munir, President Bangladesh Computer Samity, will be present as the Special Guest and Guest of honor respectively. The expo will end on March 7.

