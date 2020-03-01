Reunion of Azizul Haque College held in Bogura



The glorious reunion of Government Azizul Haque College English Department Alumni Association was held with a target of expanding helping hands to the distressed students in Bogura on Friday long. Reunion of the Alumni Association is also keeping smooth opportunity for making acquaintance with each other from the first to running batch.







The function was firstly staged presided over by head of the department Professor Asma-ul-Husna and conducted by additional SP Akter Hossain and Journalist and Senior Lecturer Mamun-ur-Rashid. On the very beginning of the day a silence program was also held seeking forgiveness for the souls those who sacrificed their lives for language.







The day was celebrated by the students and teachers of the department as a long cherished day.Holding slogan "Together, We Stronger" in its heart to smooth human welfare, the organizers have taken such type of program, said SP Arifur Rahman Modal who was student of the college.





Principal of the college Professor Md Shahjahan Ali spoke here as chief guest while professor and founder head of the department Professor Md Delwar Hosssain, former head of the department Professor Muhammad Shafiqul Amin, Professor Md Nazrul Islam Choudhury, Professor Md Osman Ghani, Professor Mir Abdur Razzak and professor Saiful Islam were specking here showing affection to the their pupils.





Besides, SP Arifur Rahman Modal, Associate professor and head of Dhaka city college Dr Elham Hossain, Associate Professor Zebunnessa, Additional SP Gazir Rahamn, Assistance Professor Syed Fakrul Mulk, Additional SP Farhana Yesmin, Deputy Controller (News) Bangladesh Betar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dhaka Metro Politician Police Md.Abu Ashraf Siddiqui, Additional SP Roffiuddin Muhammad Jubaer, Associate Professor Abdur Rab Nistar, Associate Professor S.M Zaheed Sarwar Ali Khan, Associate Professor A.S.M Kabir Rana, Associate professor Md Shain Sakawat Chowdhury, Associate Professor Subrata Kumar Saha, and Senior ASP Md Shahinur Kabir spoke here in the function among others.





To enrich the day, a rally was brought out from the college campus participated by all students of the department from session 1991 to 2019 and paraded central Sathmatha with colorful banner and festoon. Later, a new committee was formed headed by Dr Elham Hossain and Secretary Additional SP Akter Hossain. The function was finished by throwing cultural program and raffle draw simultaneously.













---Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura

