Radhika has nailed it every single time



Radhika Apte has a fashion sense which is totally edgy and the actress never fails to experiment with her looks, giving us goals each time. Radhika is surely the face everyone loves to see and the actress never disappoints particularly when she was on the cover of most of the magazines and started the year with yet another cover, with a bang! Giving a basic white shirt a perfect twist Radhika topped it up with a long number with a flare at the bottom.Radhika gave it a twist by adding some diamond jewellery and kept her hair neatly combed giving it a perfect look.





Radhika will be seen next in the film 'Raat Akeli Hai' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can't wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles.

