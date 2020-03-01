Billie's love for Bieber



Grammy-award winning Billie Eilish made an appearance in the finale of pop singer Justin Bieber's YouTube docu-series 'Seasons', in which she expressed her, love for the Canadian heartthrob. In the one-on-one interview, Eilish shared that she's always excited for everything that Bieber puts out. "Anything that he makes at all, I'm excited about," Eilish said.





To prove her love, she gave some hypothetical situations. "I don't care if he pooped and put it on a plate and put that in a store. I'm excited! Anything that Justin makes, I'm ready to go," she said in the final episode, titled 'The Finale'.







She added: "I would say that he's doing better and that makes me so happy because, you know, I like, care about him more than, like, anyone in my life. The fact that he's just moving forward and going, and going, and going, is huge. I think it's bigger than all of



