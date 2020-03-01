

For the first time lustrous film actress Tanha Tasnia and popular small screen actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba will be seen sharing screen in an Eid tele-drama titled 'Mithya Prem', scripted and directed by Sohel Arman. The shooting of the drama has already taken place in various locations of the capital.





In the drama, Tanha does not want to marry the person that her family chose for her, thus she asks Apurba to be her fake lover. However, being in the fake relationship for quite a time, Tanha realizes that she actually fell in love with Apurba in real. But what will she do now? From here, the story moves towards a new direction.







About the drama, Apurba said, "I have worked under direction of Sohel Arman multiple times. As he writes the story of the drama himself, he always tries to present the drams as lively as possible. This was Tanha's first time working with me. She tried to portray her role well in the drama." "The tele-drama 'Mithya Prem' is a sad romantic drama.







Here, I tried my best to play my character as appropriately as possible. This was my first time working under the direction of Sohel Arman. He directs with lots of care. I hope the audience will like the drama," said Tanha on her part. 'Mithya Prem' will be aired on a satellite TV channel during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Leave Your Comments