

The prestigious Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football resumes today after a four-day break with six times BPL champions Abahani Limited will take on Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in the last match of the third round at Bangabandhu National Stadium.





Abahani Limited currently stands at fourth position in the points table with four points with a win and a draw while the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society placed at 12th position with one points playing the same number of matches.





Abahani made a good start in the league beating Bangladesh Football Club by 2-0 goals in their opening match but they were held a 1-1 goal draw by Brothers Union Club in their second match.







On the other hand, Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society lost to Saif Sporting Club by a solitary goal in their league opening match and played out to a goalless draw with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in their second match.

Leave Your Comments